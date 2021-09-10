Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Forward Kieran Agard - who is Plymouth's 10th signing this season - spent five seasons playing for MK Dons

Plymouth Argyle have signed striker Kieran Agard on a deal until January.

The 31-year-old left MK Dons this summer after five years, during which he scored 50 goals in 166 appearances.

Agard offers Argyle experienced cover up front with Niall Ennis out injured, leaving the Pilgrims reliant on Luke Jephcott and Ryan Hardie.

Agard began his career as a youth player at Arsenal, before joining Everton where he played his only Premier League game in December 2009.

Since then, Agard has had spells with Yeovil Town, Rotherham United and Bristol City.

