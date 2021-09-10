Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

After a two-week hiatus the Scottish Premiership is back at full pelt with St Johnstone and Rangers kicking things off in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.

Four games follow later in the afternoon before the weekend culminates in the first Edinburgh derby of the season on Sunday.

Catch up with all the Scottish Premiership team news and stats and choose your team's preferred XI.

St Johnstone v Rangers (12:30 BST)

St Johnstone will be without loan attacker Glenn Middleton against his parent club but Finland under-21 striker Eetu Vertainen will make his debut, as could fellow new signings Lars Dendoncker, Ali Crawford and Efe Ambrose. Murray Davidson (shoulder) is 50-50 while Cammy MacPherson and Craig Bryson miss out.

Ianis Hagi is out of the Rangers squad after testing positive for Covid-19 while on Romania duty. Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier, Allan McGregor and Scott Wright are back in contention after coronavirus issues.

St Johnstone midfielder Liam Craig: "The distraction of Europe - as great as it was - is out of the way, so it's up to us now to put a run of games together like we did last season."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "It showed the strength of us as a club that we could deal with adversity when we were pushed and we coped extremely well."

Did you know? Rangers are unbeaten in their last 13 league visits to St Johnstone (W10 D3) since a 4-1 defeat in March 2010 under Walter Smith.

Celtic v Ross County (15:00)

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi is out for three to four weeks with a knee injury picked up on international duty with Japan. James McCarthy is in contention after recovering from a knock but James Forrest remains out.

New signings Giorgos Giakoumakis, Jota, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales are all available.

Connor Randall is a doubt for Ross County with an ankle knock.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "If we can get through this period with Kyogo missing, Georgios getting up and running and without guys like James Forrest and Mikey Johnston, who hasn't played at all, then it will mean we have a stronger conviction about what we are doing moving forward."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "There is a whole new group of players here. I am delighted with the way they are throwing themselves into it."

Did you know? Ross County won their last league game against Celtic 1-0 in February of last season, ending a 22-game winless streak against them in the top-flight (D5 L17).

Dundee v Livingston (15:00)

Leigh Griffiths could make his Dundee debut following his loan move from Celtic. Christie Elliott has a knock and will be assessed while Charlie Adam and Danny Mullen are injured.

Livingston's Bruce Anderson is available after suffering a diabetic fit while Ben Williamson is back after missing the game against Hibernian with a Covid-related issue. Jackson Longridge is likely to miss out and Sean Kelly is unavailable due to suspected broken ribs.

Dundee defender Cammy Kerr: "Livingston haven't picked up a lot of points. I know their manager and staff will be right up for it and we need to aware of that."

Livingston manager David Martindale: ""The couple of weeks without a game has helped. We're getting there numbers-wise."

Did you know? Livingston are the only side without a point from their opening four games of this season's Scottish Premiership; the last side to lose their first five matches were Dundee in 2018-19, who went on to be relegated.

Motherwell v Aberdeen (15:00)

Jake Carroll is suspended for Motherwell, while captain Stephen O'Donnell's hip problem will be assessed. New signing Sondre Solholm Johansen could make his debut.

Defender David Bates is in contention for his Aberdeen debut after signing from Hamburg. Attacker Ryan Hedges (hamstring) remains a couple of weeks away from returning.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "We all know what Tony Watt is capable of. I would like him to have that ambition, to have that drive of trying to get back in the Scotland squad."

Aberdeen winger Austin Samuels: "When I knew Aberdeen were interested I wanted to come here. I know the history of the club, they've got so many good players and are always going well in the league, so it was definitely a place where I wanted to develop myself."

Did you know? Motherwell have won four of their last six home league fixtures (L2), as many as their previous 21 beforehand (W4 D4 L13).

St Mirren v Dundee Utd (15:00)

Ethan Erhahon and Alan Power are suspended for St Mirren while Greg Kiltie (knee) and Charles Dunne (hamstring) also miss out. New signings Matt Millar and attacking midfielder Connor Ronan are both available.

Dundee United could hand a debut to Ilmari Niskanen if he receives international clearance. Peter Pawlett returns after suspension while keeper Ben Siegrist remains on the sidelines with a knee injury.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "I'm delighted that we managed to hold on to one of the best midfielders in the league [Jamie McGrath]. That can only be a positive for us."

Dundee Utd head coach Thomas Courts: "It is an exciting fixture. We will be backed by a good number of fans again."

Did you know? St. Mirren have won only once in their last eight Scottish Premiership meetings with Dundee United (D3 L4), although they are unbeaten in their last three against them in the division (W1 D2).

Hearts v Hibernian (Sun 12:00)

Hearts defender Michael Smith is expected to be fit despite going off injured for Northern Ireland in midweek. Stephen Kingsley is back after his recent injury lay-off with only Cammy Logan still out of contention. New recruits Barrie McKay and Cammy Devlin could make their debuts.

Hibernian winger Jamie Murphy (hamstring) has joined Melker Hallberg, Sean Mackie and Christian Doidge on the sidelines while head coach Jack Ross has a couple of other players who are carrying niggles.

Martin Boyle is expected to be available after missing Australia's midweek World Cup qualifier but it remains to be seen if Joe Newell, Paul Hanlon or Chris Cadden will be ready.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "It's been a good start but it's all about what happens on Sunday. We need to find a way to win the game."

Hibs head coach Jack Ross: "I was consistent about the areas of the squad we felt we needed to strengthen. The one area, middle to front, we weren't able to do. There is a little bit of frustration around that."

Did you know? Hibernian have won their last two away league visits to Hearts, having only managed one win in their previous 12 away trips in the top flight before this (D4 L7).

