David Moyes has led West Ham to their first European campaign proper since 2006-07

West Ham could hand full debuts to four summer signings - Kurt Zouma, Nikola Vlasic, Alphonse Areola and Alex Kral - in their Europa League group game with Dinamo Zagreb.

This is the Hammers' 10th European campaign but they have never played in a group stage before.

David Moyes' side, who are unbeaten this season, will have about 2,000 fans in a 20,000 crowd at Stadion Maksimir.

"We'd like to still be in Europe after Christmas and new year," said Moyes.

West Ham qualified for the group stages directly after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.

The only European games they have won since 1999 have been qualifiers.

Moyes said: "We understand we're up against an experienced opponent and we're still relatively new to the challenge.

"We've tried to take on everything really positively, really forward-thinking and are trying to be aggressive in our own way, but ultimately we know that we're new to the competition as far as recent history goes. But we've got a good squad and hopefully we'll get to understand it the longer we go in the competition."

Dinamo Zagreb won last season's Croatian Double and are top of the table this season.

Defender Rasmus Lauritsen said: "Whenever you play against an opponent you haven't met before, you try to prepare extra, and watch footage of his matches.

"Michail Antonio is a solid opponent, it will be a challenge for me. It will be fun to fight and I am looking forward to the match.

"They play physical football in England. For sure it will be a physical game, but we showed before in Europe that we are good at handling these physical opponents."