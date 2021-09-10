Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Ryan McLaughlin has five caps for Northern Ireland

Morecambe have signed Northern Ireland defender and free agent Ryan McLaughlin on a one-year deal.

The 26-year-old has been without a club since his release by Rochdale at the end of last season, having played 55 games over two and a half seasons.

McLaughlin started out at Liverpool, and also had spells at Barnsley, Aberdeen, Oldham and Blackpool, scoring three goals in 142 appearances.

He played under his new boss Stephen Robinson at Oldham in 2016.

"I know the gaffer from when I was 13 or 14 with the underage groups at Northern Ireland so I've always been looking out for his results," he told the club website.

"I've seen the performances and how good a lot of them have been, especially getting good results against the bigger clubs as you would say in League One.

"We can obviously hold our own and I'm looking forward to getting started."

