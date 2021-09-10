Last updated on .From the section Irish

Kerry Beattie scored four of Glentoran's nine goals against Linfield

Glentoran trounced Linfield 9-0 for the second time this season to move back to the top of the Women's Premiership.

Kerry Beattie scored four goals, with Lauren Wade netting twice and Rachel Rogan, Caragh Hamilton and Kelly Bailie all grabbing a goal apiece.

Glentoran are level on points with Cliftonville but boast a better goal difference than their title rivals.

The Glens have now recorded seven straight wins and will meet the Reds at Ashfield in their next fixture.

That crucial encounter after the international break on 29 September could decide the winners of this year's Women's Premiership.

One further round of fixtures remains after that on 6 October.