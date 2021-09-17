Championship
DerbyDerby County15:00StokeStoke City
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Stoke City

Saturday 18th September 2021

  • HullHull City12:30Sheff UtdSheffield United
  • BarnsleyBarnsley15:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
  • CardiffCardiff City15:00BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
  • FulhamFulham15:00ReadingReading
  • HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town15:00Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
  • LutonLuton Town15:00SwanseaSwansea City
  • MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00BlackpoolBlackpool
  • MillwallMillwall15:00CoventryCoventry City
  • PeterboroughPeterborough United15:00BirminghamBirmingham City
  • PrestonPreston North End15:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
  • QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00Bristol CityBristol City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham75111751216
2West Brom7430136715
3Bournemouth7430136715
4Coventry750285315
5Stoke7421108214
6Huddersfield7412139413
7QPR73311510512
8Blackburn7331118312
9Cardiff7322118311
10Birmingham7322107311
11Middlesbrough72328809
12Bristol City72328809
13Luton7232911-29
14Preston7223810-28
15Millwall714279-27
16Derby714246-27
17Barnsley714269-37
18Reading72141317-47
19Sheff Utd7133911-26
20Swansea713348-46
21Hull712449-55
22Blackpool7124511-65
23Peterborough7115717-104
24Nottm Forest7016512-71
View full Championship table

