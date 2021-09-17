Cheltenham Town v Oxford United

CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00Oxford UtdOxford United
Match report to appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sunderland
|6
|5
|0
|1
|10
|5
|5
|15
|2
|Wigan
|6
|4
|1
|1
|8
|4
|4
|13
|3
|Bolton
|7
|3
|3
|1
|14
|10
|4
|12
|4
|Wimbledon
|7
|3
|3
|1
|15
|12
|3
|12
|5
|MK Dons
|7
|3
|3
|1
|12
|9
|3
|12
|6
|Accrington
|7
|4
|0
|3
|7
|7
|0
|12
|7
|Burton
|7
|3
|3
|1
|6
|6
|0
|12
|8
|Plymouth
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|4
|5
|11
|9
|Wycombe
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|6
|2
|11
|10
|Oxford Utd
|7
|3
|2
|2
|9
|8
|1
|11
|11
|Portsmouth
|6
|3
|1
|2
|4
|2
|2
|10
|12
|Sheff Wed
|6
|3
|1
|2
|5
|4
|1
|10
|13
|Rotherham
|7
|3
|1
|3
|8
|8
|0
|10
|14
|Cheltenham
|7
|2
|3
|2
|10
|11
|-1
|9
|15
|Lincoln City
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|9
|1
|8
|16
|Cambridge
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|8
|17
|Fleetwood
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|9
|0
|7
|18
|Morecambe
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|9
|0
|7
|19
|Gillingham
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|6
|20
|Charlton
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|8
|-3
|4
|21
|Shrewsbury
|7
|1
|1
|5
|3
|10
|-7
|4
|22
|Ipswich
|6
|0
|3
|3
|10
|15
|-5
|3
|23
|Crewe
|6
|0
|2
|4
|2
|8
|-6
|2
|24
|Doncaster
|6
|0
|1
|5
|2
|9
|-7
|1
