Carlisle United v Scunthorpe United

CarlisleCarlisle United15:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|7
|5
|1
|1
|14
|8
|6
|16
|2
|Harrogate
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|7
|6
|14
|3
|Northampton
|7
|4
|1
|2
|6
|4
|2
|13
|4
|Leyton Orient
|7
|3
|3
|1
|13
|6
|7
|12
|5
|Hartlepool
|7
|4
|0
|3
|8
|6
|2
|12
|6
|Rochdale
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|9
|2
|11
|7
|Bradford
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10
|8
|2
|11
|8
|Swindon
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|6
|2
|11
|9
|Exeter
|7
|2
|4
|1
|9
|5
|4
|10
|10
|Colchester
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|6
|1
|9
|11
|Port Vale
|7
|2
|3
|2
|7
|6
|1
|9
|12
|Carlisle
|7
|2
|3
|2
|7
|7
|0
|9
|13
|Barrow
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|9
|1
|8
|14
|Salford
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|6
|1
|8
|15
|Sutton United
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|6
|0
|8
|16
|Tranmere
|7
|2
|2
|3
|2
|3
|-1
|8
|17
|Walsall
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|8
|18
|Stevenage
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|8
|19
|Newport
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|8
|20
|Crawley
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|7
|21
|Mansfield
|7
|2
|1
|4
|9
|13
|-4
|7
|22
|Bristol Rovers
|7
|2
|1
|4
|5
|10
|-5
|7
|23
|Scunthorpe
|7
|1
|3
|3
|4
|11
|-7
|6
|24
|Oldham
|7
|1
|0
|6
|4
|14
|-10
|3
