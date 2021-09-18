League Two
StevenageStevenage15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Venue: Lamex Stadium

Stevenage v Forest Green Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green7511148616
2Harrogate6420137614
3Northampton741264213
4Leyton Orient7331136712
5Hartlepool740386212
6Rochdale7322119211
7Bradford7322108211
8Swindon732286211
9Exeter724195410
10Colchester62317619
11Port Vale72327619
12Carlisle72327709
13Barrow722310918
14Salford72237618
15Sutton United62226608
16Tranmere722323-18
17Walsall722379-28
18Stevenage722379-28
19Newport7223710-38
20Crawley6213710-37
21Mansfield7214913-47
22Bristol Rovers7214510-57
23Scunthorpe7133411-76
24Oldham7106414-103
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC