Norwich City v Watford

From the section Premier League

Watford won both of last season's Championship games against Norwich 1-0, with Ismaila Sarr netting in the Hornets' Boxing Day win

TEAM NEWS

Dimitris Giannoulis and Josh Sargent could come back into contention for Norwich after missing the defeat at Arsenal with minor injuries.

Christoph Zimmermann, Sam Byram and Przemyslaw Placheta remain out.

Watford full-back Kiko Femenia has returned to training following a hamstring injury and will be assessed.

Goalkeeper Ben Foster has overcome a similar problem but this game comes too soon for striker Joao Pedro, who is nearing a comeback from a knee issue.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Norwich have one goal and no points from their first four games, while Watford are on a run of three straight defeats.

It's already pretty obvious that both of these sides are going to be down there scrapping at the bottom of the table so that makes getting something out of this game even more important for both of them.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich have lost each of the four most recent meetings, including 1-0 defeats in both of last season's Championship encounters.

Watford have won six of their past nine league games at Carrow Road, as many victories as in their previous 40 visits.

The Hornets have won three of their four Premier League matches against Norwich, scoring two goals in each of those encounters (including a 4-2 away defeat in 2016).

Norwich City

Norwich could lose their opening five league fixtures for the first time in their history.

Four sides have started a Premier League season with five straight defeats: Crystal Palace (2017) and Southampton (1998) recovered to stay up, but Sunderland (2005) and Portsmouth (2009) went on to finish bottom.

Norwich have lost seven successive home games in the Premier League, three short of the top-flight record.

Daniel Farke could become the first manager to lose 15 consecutive matches in the English top flight.

The Norfolk side have registered eight shots on target, the lowest total in this season's Premier League.

They have lost 42 of the past 43 top-flight games in which they conceded the opening goal, including each of the last 29.

Teemu Pukki has gone 23 Premier League appearances without scoring from open play. He has converted three penalties during this run.

Watford