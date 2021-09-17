Aston Villa v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez has trained in Croatia, along with team-mate Emi Buendia, since playing for Argentina in order to avoid UK hotel quarantine.

TEAM NEWS

There could be a recall for Aston Villa's Argentina pair Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia, who fly back to the UK on Saturday morning after completing their 10-day quarantine in Croatia.

Carney Chukwuemeka and Jaden Philogene-Bidace are ruled out after sustaining injuries on England age-group duty.

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin faces at least another fortnight out because of a thigh muscle problem.

Fabian Delph is injured, while James Rodriguez's fitness will be assessed.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Well, the Rafael Benitez revival continues at Everton - he changed the team around to spark their fightback to beat Burnley.

Aston Villa lost at Chelsea last weekend but they were right in that game for a long time - they had plenty of chances in the first half.

It will be close, but I fancy Dean Smith's side to nick the points here. As good as Everton are, we saw them wobble in that game against the Clarets and I can see Villa causing them problems too.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Ladhood stars Aqib Khan and Shaun Thomas

His highest points tally so far after the opening five games is 11 for Liverpool in 2007 and 2008.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa are unbeaten in four league matches against Everton since promotion in 2019, winning two and drawing two. They had only won two of the previous 15 Premier League meetings.

However, Everton have won on three of their past six league visits to Villa Park.

This is the 207th staging of the most-played fixture in English top-flight history. Everton lead by 76 wins to 75, with 55 draws.

Aston Villa

Villa are vying to go five Premier League home games without defeat for the first time since January 2015.

They have only kept two clean sheets - both at home - in 16 league matches, conceding 26 goals. It follows a run of 10 clean sheets in 17 games and only 14 goals against.

Danny Ings has scored five Premier League goals in 11 appearances versus Everton - they are the only club he has scored against for all three of his previous top-flight teams.

Anwar El Ghazi has scored an unrivalled 15 Premier League goals for Villa since they returned to the top flight in 2019.

Matt Targett celebrates his 26th birthday on the day of this match.

Everton

Everton are striving to go unbeaten in their opening five league games of successive seasons for the first time.

The Toffees have scored 10 goals in their first four league fixtures this season, as many as they amassed in their final 14 matches of 2020-21.

They have only lost twice in 17 away league games (W10, D5), with those defeats coming at Chelsea and Manchester City last season.

Everton have earned seven clean sheets in their past 10 away league matches.

Manager Rafael Benítez has lost just one of his 17 games against Aston Villa in all competitions and is unbeaten in his nine away games against them (W4, D5).

My Aston Villa XI Choose your Aston Villa formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Everton XI Choose your Everton formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team