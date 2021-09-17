Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Wolves could be unchanged for the fourth league game in a row barring any late injuries.

Substitutes Daniel Podence and Hwang Hee-chan combined for the latter's debut goal against Watford and will hope to be rewarded with a start.

Frank Onyeka might start for Brentford, having made his comeback from a coronavirus-enforced absence as a substitute against Brighton.

Josh Dasilva remains a long-term absentee.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves were gifted their first goal by Watford last time out but they played pretty well in that game anyway.

I think they will pick up another win here. Brentford's last-gasp defeat against Brighton last week might have taken the wind out of their sails a little bit.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves are unbeaten in the past four league meetings, winning 3-0 at Molineux in their most recent encounter in January 2018.

Brentford's solitary victory in five away league games against Wolves this century came in the Championship in October 2015 (D1, L3).

None of the 10 top-flight meetings have been drawn, with five wins apiece.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Their 2-0 win at Watford last weekend ended a run of six straight league defeats.

However, Wolves could lose a fourth consecutive home league fixture for the first time in nearly five years.

Their eight Premier League home defeats in 2021 is the most among the division's current teams.

Bruno Lage's side attempted 69 shots before scoring their first goal of the season last Saturday via an own goal by Watford's Francisco Sierralta.

Wolves are averaging 17.8 shots and five shots on target per game in the Premier League this season, more than in any other campaign in the division.

Brentford

Brentford's 15-match unbeaten league run was ended by Brighton last weekend.

A clean sheet on Saturday would ensure the Bees become the first side since Everton in 1992 to only concede twice in their first five matches in the Premier League.

Only Norwich have had fewer shots on target in the Premier League this season than the nine by Brentford.

Their most recent top-flight away win was 2-1 at Leeds United in April 1947.

Brentford's six goals in all competitions this season have been scored by six different players.

