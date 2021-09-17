Manchester City v Southampton

TEAM NEWS
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has named the same starting line-up in three consecutive top-flight matches for the first time as a manager, but may opt for changes against Saints.
Kevin de Bruyne returned from injury in midweek and could play his first Premier League game for a month.
Phil Foden, who also made his comeback on Wednesday, awaits his first top-flight appearance of the season.
Southampton remain without Theo Walcott and Stuart Armstrong.
Will Smallbone has resumed training but lacks match fitness after nine months out with a knee injury.
Forward Shane Long, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, is back in contention.
- Guardiola's call for more home fans 'uncalled for', says supporters group
- How Ward-Prowse won over the doubters
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Manchester City have scored 16 goals in their previous three home games this season and I don't see Southampton keeping them quiet either.
Saints have had to adjust to losing Danny Ings, but I don't think they are going to struggle this season - I just don't fancy them to get anything out of their trip to Etihad Stadium.
Prediction: 4-0
Lawro's full predictions v Ladhood stars Aqib Khan and Shaun Thomas
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Manchester City have won eight of the past nine Premier League meetings, with the exception a 1-0 defeat at St Mary's in July 2020.
- Southampton have gone 10 league games without a win away to City, losing nine of those fixtures.
- Their most recent victory at the Etihad Stadium was in April 2004, when Kevin Phillips scored twice in a 3-1 win.
Manchester City
- Manchester City lost their opening league game of the season but have won their subsequent three top-flight matches, scoring 11 goals without reply.
- City could become the third team in top-flight history to win four consecutive home games by at least a five-goal margin, emulating Aston Villa in 1899 and Everton in 1931.
- They have scored 21 goals in their past four home matches in all competitions, with 13 different players on target for City and two opposition players also scoring own goals.
- None of City's last 47 league and cup matches has ended in a draw (W39, L8). They last drew against West Brom on 15 December.
- Pep Guardiola has named the same starting line-up in three consecutive top-flight fixtures for the first time in his managerial career.
- Raheem Sterling could make his 200th Premier League appearance for City. He is three shy of 100 Premier League career goals, including 18 for Liverpool.
- Sterling has been directly involved in 11 top-flight goals against Southampton, scoring seven and assisting four.
Southampton
- Saints are winless in six Premier League games, drawing each of the last three (D3, L3).
- They have not drawn four successive top-flight matches since March 2002.
- The last time Southampton failed to win any of their opening four league fixtures, in 2016, they recovered to end the season eighth.
- They have not begun a top-flight campaign with a five-game winless streak since 2000.
- Ralph Hasenhuttl's side ended a run of 14 league fixtures without a clean sheet in last weekend's 0-0 draw with West Ham.
- Southampton have won just two of 44 top-flight matches away to the reigning champions (D10, L32), beating Leeds 3-1 in 1970 and Chelsea by the same scoreline in 2015.
My Manchester City XI
Choose your Manchester City starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.
My Southampton XI
Choose your Southampton starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment