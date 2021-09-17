Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jordan Henderson (right) scored Liverpool's winning goal against AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to provide an injury update on Roberto Firmino during his press conference later on Friday.

Jordan Henderson could start in place of Harvey Elliott, who has had surgery on the fractured and dislocated ankle he sustained against Leeds on Sunday.

Crystal Palace summer signings Odsonne Edouard, Michael Olise and Will Hughes are all pushing for a first start.

Luka Milivojevic came off the bench last week after a four-month absence.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool have had a good week so far with wins over Leeds and AC Milan and I can only see that run continuing here.

Crystal Palace got a great result last week when they completely outplayed Tottenham, but I think they are going to be a little bit up and down for a while yet.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are on a run of eight successive Premier League wins against Crystal Palace, scoring 24 goals and conceding just five.

Palace can equal their longest top-flight losing streak against a particular opponent, having suffered nine defeats in a row versus Spurs from 2015 to 2019.

The Eagles have lost on each of their past four league visits to Anfield, having previously earned three straight victories there.

Liverpool

The Reds have gone 14 league games without defeat, the longest current unbeaten run in England's top four divisions (W11, D3).

Liverpool are the first side since Chelsea in 2009 to have had 100 shots on goal after four Premier League matches of a season.

A seventh Premier League home defeat of 2021 would equal the club record for a calendar year, set in 2012.

They have scored an unrivalled 13 Premier League goals from corners since the start of last season.

Sadio Mane could become the first player to score in nine consecutive Premier League appearances against a particular opponent. He has 99 goals for Liverpool in all competitions.

Mo Salah needs two goals to reach a century in the Premier League for Liverpool. His 100 goals to date include two for Chelsea.

Virgil van Dijk is one short of 100 Premier League appearances for Liverpool.

Crystal Palace

The Eagles earned their opening victory of the season last weekend by beating Tottenham 3-0.

This is their first league match of 2021-22 against non-London opposition.

Odsonne Edouard is the first player in a decade to score more than once on his Premier League debut.

Christian Benteke has scored five Premier League goals at Anfield as a visiting player, one more than he did while playing for Liverpool.

Wilfried Zaha's next Premier League appearance will be his 250th.

