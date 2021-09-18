National League
GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00EastleighEastleigh
Venue: Blundell Park

Grimsby Town v Eastleigh

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dag & Red6510178916
2Chesterfield6420124814
3Boreham Wood642094514
4Grimsby5410115613
5Notts County6330147712
6Halifax6312118310
7Yeovil43017349
8Wrexham62319819
9Solihull Moors522110918
10Stockport622246-28
11Weymouth62131012-27
12Woking42028536
13Altrincham42026606
14Maidenhead United5203810-26
15Eastleigh5122810-25
16Southend612369-35
17Wealdstone612369-35
18Bromley41129904
19King's Lynn511369-34
20Torquay6114816-84
21Aldershot6105712-53
22Barnet6024717-102
23Dover5014310-7-11
View full National League table

