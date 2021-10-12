Yeovil Town v Altrincham

YeovilYeovil Town19:45AltrinchamAltrincham
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Grimsby
|11
|8
|2
|1
|25
|11
|14
|26
|2
|Boreham Wood
|11
|7
|3
|1
|17
|9
|8
|24
|3
|Halifax
|11
|7
|2
|2
|20
|10
|10
|23
|4
|Chesterfield
|11
|6
|4
|1
|22
|10
|12
|22
|5
|Bromley
|9
|6
|1
|2
|20
|10
|10
|19
|6
|Dag & Red
|11
|6
|1
|4
|24
|16
|8
|19
|7
|Solihull Moors
|11
|5
|4
|2
|17
|15
|2
|19
|8
|Altrincham
|9
|6
|0
|3
|18
|12
|6
|18
|9
|Notts County
|11
|5
|3
|3
|20
|15
|5
|18
|10
|Stockport
|10
|5
|2
|3
|9
|11
|-2
|17
|11
|Woking
|9
|5
|0
|4
|18
|11
|7
|15
|12
|Wrexham
|9
|3
|4
|2
|12
|11
|1
|13
|13
|Eastleigh
|10
|3
|3
|4
|14
|17
|-3
|12
|14
|Torquay
|11
|3
|2
|6
|16
|22
|-6
|11
|15
|Yeovil
|8
|3
|1
|4
|8
|9
|-1
|10
|16
|Wealdstone
|11
|2
|4
|5
|10
|18
|-8
|10
|17
|Barnet
|11
|2
|4
|5
|13
|22
|-9
|10
|18
|Maidenhead United
|10
|2
|2
|6
|11
|17
|-6
|8
|19
|King's Lynn
|10
|2
|2
|6
|11
|18
|-7
|8
|20
|Southend
|10
|2
|2
|6
|7
|16
|-9
|8
|21
|Weymouth
|11
|2
|2
|7
|13
|23
|-10
|8
|22
|Aldershot
|10
|2
|1
|7
|11
|17
|-6
|7
|23
|Dover
|11
|0
|3
|8
|6
|22
|-16
|-9
Scarlett Moffatt welcomes the Chicken Shop Date expert to discuss whether soulmates truly exist
The compelling story of climber Tom Ballard who disappeared on the same mountain range where his mum perished in 1995
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.