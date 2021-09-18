FC Halifax Town v Stockport County

HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00StockportStockport County
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dag & Red
|6
|5
|1
|0
|17
|8
|9
|16
|2
|Chesterfield
|6
|4
|2
|0
|12
|4
|8
|14
|3
|Boreham Wood
|6
|4
|2
|0
|9
|4
|5
|14
|4
|Grimsby
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|5
|6
|13
|5
|Notts County
|6
|3
|3
|0
|14
|7
|7
|12
|6
|Halifax
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11
|8
|3
|10
|7
|Yeovil
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|3
|4
|9
|8
|Wrexham
|6
|2
|3
|1
|9
|8
|1
|9
|9
|Solihull Moors
|5
|2
|2
|1
|10
|9
|1
|8
|10
|Stockport
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|8
|11
|Weymouth
|6
|2
|1
|3
|10
|12
|-2
|7
|12
|Woking
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|5
|3
|6
|13
|Altrincham
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|6
|0
|6
|14
|Maidenhead United
|5
|2
|0
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|6
|15
|Eastleigh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|8
|10
|-2
|5
|16
|Southend
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|5
|17
|Wealdstone
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|5
|18
|Bromley
|4
|1
|1
|2
|9
|9
|0
|4
|19
|King's Lynn
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|4
|20
|Torquay
|6
|1
|1
|4
|8
|16
|-8
|4
|21
|Aldershot
|6
|1
|0
|5
|7
|12
|-5
|3
|22
|Barnet
|6
|0
|2
|4
|7
|17
|-10
|2
|23
|Dover
|5
|0
|1
|4
|3
|10
|-7
|-11
