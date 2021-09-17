Albion Rovers v Kelty Hearts

AlbionAlbion Rovers15:00Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kelty Hearts
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|5
|8
|14
|2
|Stirling
|7
|4
|1
|2
|11
|9
|2
|13
|3
|Annan Athletic
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|6
|5
|12
|4
|Edinburgh City
|7
|3
|1
|3
|6
|7
|-1
|10
|5
|Forfar
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|5
|3
|9
|6
|Albion
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|7
|7
|Elgin
|6
|1
|3
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|6
|8
|Stenhousemuir
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|5
|9
|Stranraer
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|5
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|6
|1
|1
|4
|7
|11
|-4
|4