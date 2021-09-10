German Bundesliga
RB LeipzigRB Leipzig17:30Bayern MunichBayern Munich
Venue: Red Bull Arena

RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th September 2021

  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig17:30Bayern MunichBayern Munich
  • Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin0AugsburgFC Augsburg0
  • B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen2B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1
  • FreiburgSC Freiburg0Köln1. FC Köln1
  • SpVgg Greuther FürthSpVgg Greuther Fürth0WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg1
  • Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim0MainzMainz 051

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolfsburg440051412
2B Leverkusen4310113810
3Köln43018539
4Mainz43015239
5Bayern Munich32109367
6Freiburg42115417
7B Dortmund420210826
8Union Berlin41305416
9Hoffenheim41128624
10RB Leipzig31024223
11VfL Bochum 184831023303
12Arminia Bielefeld30302203
13Stuttgart310278-13
14Frankfurt302136-32
15Augsburg402218-72
16B Mgladbach301227-51
17SpVgg Greuther Fürth4013210-81
18Hertha Berlin3003210-80
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories