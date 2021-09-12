Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Nixon was appointed by Dundela in July 2020

Championship club Dundela have parted company with manager Colin Nixon.

The Duns are bottom of the table, having lost six and drawn one of their opening seven games of the season.

Former Ards boss Nixon, who had a hugely successful playing career with Glentoran, took over at Wilgar Park in July 2020.

However, the first year of his reign saw very little action with the Championship not going ahead last season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

His final game in charge was away to Ards on Saturday, a match whicfh the east Belfast club lost 2-0.

As a player, Nixon made a record 792 appearances over 18 years at Glentoran before ending his playing career with stints at Bangor and Larne.

Nixon's first venture into management was at Ards, where guided the club to safety for two seasons however he was replaced by Warren Feeney with the club at the foot of the table in February 2019.