Paris St-Germain made it five wins out of five in Ligue 1 this season as Ander Herrera's double helped them to an emphatic home win over Clermont.
PSG were without both Lionel Messi and Neymar following their late return from international duty but were still way too good for their opponents.
Herrera struck twice in the first half to put the home side in control.
Kylian Mbappe slotted in a coolly taken third before Idrissa Gueye rounded off the rout with a header.
PSG, who travel to Club Bruges for their Champions League opener on Wednesday, lead the table with 15 points.
Clermont had begun this season - their first in the French top flight - impressively, but their first defeat leaves them third on eight points.
The visitors began reasonably well, but the writing was on the wall when Herrera followed up his headed opener with a decisive finish from close range.
Mbappe made sure of the win and Gueye added the icing to the cake for a star-studded PSG side that included a debut for Italian Euro 2020-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 50G Donnarumma
- 2HakimiSubstituted forKehrerat 72'minutes
- 5Marquinhos
- 3KimpembeSubstituted forBitumazalaat 80'minutes
- 22Diallo
- 15Danilo
- 27GueyeSubstituted forEbimbeat 72'minutes
- 21Herrera
- 12Rafinha
- 7MbappéSubstituted forIcardiat 79'minutes
- 23DraxlerSubstituted forTavares Mendesat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 9Icardi
- 18Wijnaldum
- 24Kehrer
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 28Ebimbe
- 31Bitshiabu
- 33Yansane
- 39Bitumazala
Clermont
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Desmas
- 20ZedadkaBooked at 10mins
- 4Hountondji
- 21OgierSubstituted forBillongat 73'minutes
- 12N'Simba
- 19Abdul Samed
- 25GastienSubstituted forIglesiasat 86'minutes
- 24DossouSubstituted forTellat 73'minutes
- 8BerthomierSubstituted forKhaouiat 62'minutes
- 11AllevinahSubstituted forRashaniat 62'minutes
- 26Hamel
Substitutes
- 5Billong
- 6Khaoui
- 9Tell
- 10Iglesias
- 15Mendy
- 18Rashani
- 22Busquets
- 36Seidu
- 40Djoco
- Referee:
- Mikael Lesage
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Clermont 0.
Post update
Foul by Éric Ebimbe (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Saif-Eddine Khaoui (Clermont) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Salis Abdul Samed.
Substitution
Substitution, Clermont. Jonathan Iglesias replaces Johan Gastien.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Nuno Mendes replaces Julian Draxler.
Post update
Foul by Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Salis Abdul Samed (Clermont) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Nathan Bitumazala replaces Presnel Kimpembe because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi replaces Kylian Mbappé.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jordan Tell (Clermont) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Salis Abdul Samed.
Post update
Corner, Clermont. Conceded by Marquinhos.
Post update
Foul by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Salis Abdul Samed (Clermont) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Clermont. Jordan Tell replaces Jodel Dossou.
Substitution
Substitution, Clermont. Jean-Claude Billong replaces Florent Ogier.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Éric Ebimbe replaces Idrissa Gueye.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thilo Kehrer replaces Achraf Hakimi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Saif-Eddine Khaoui (Clermont) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Akim Zedadka with a cross.