French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain4ClermontClermont0

Paris St-Germain 4-0 Clermont: Ander Herrara scores twice as PSG make it five wins out of five

Last updated on

Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring for Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont
Kylian Mbappe was also on the scoresheet for PSG, making it four goals in his past three Ligue 1 games

Paris St-Germain made it five wins out of five in Ligue 1 this season as Ander Herrera's double helped them to an emphatic home win over Clermont.

PSG were without both Lionel Messi and Neymar following their late return from international duty but were still way too good for their opponents.

Herrera struck twice in the first half to put the home side in control.

Kylian Mbappe slotted in a coolly taken third before Idrissa Gueye rounded off the rout with a header.

PSG, who travel to Club Bruges for their Champions League opener on Wednesday, lead the table with 15 points.

Clermont had begun this season - their first in the French top flight - impressively, but their first defeat leaves them third on eight points.

The visitors began reasonably well, but the writing was on the wall when Herrera followed up his headed opener with a decisive finish from close range.

Mbappe made sure of the win and Gueye added the icing to the cake for a star-studded PSG side that included a debut for Italian Euro 2020-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 50G Donnarumma
  • 2HakimiSubstituted forKehrerat 72'minutes
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3KimpembeSubstituted forBitumazalaat 80'minutes
  • 22Diallo
  • 15Danilo
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forEbimbeat 72'minutes
  • 21Herrera
  • 12Rafinha
  • 7MbappéSubstituted forIcardiat 79'minutes
  • 23DraxlerSubstituted forTavares Mendesat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 9Icardi
  • 18Wijnaldum
  • 24Kehrer
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 33Yansane
  • 39Bitumazala

Clermont

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Desmas
  • 20ZedadkaBooked at 10mins
  • 4Hountondji
  • 21OgierSubstituted forBillongat 73'minutes
  • 12N'Simba
  • 19Abdul Samed
  • 25GastienSubstituted forIglesiasat 86'minutes
  • 24DossouSubstituted forTellat 73'minutes
  • 8BerthomierSubstituted forKhaouiat 62'minutes
  • 11AllevinahSubstituted forRashaniat 62'minutes
  • 26Hamel

Substitutes

  • 5Billong
  • 6Khaoui
  • 9Tell
  • 10Iglesias
  • 15Mendy
  • 18Rashani
  • 22Busquets
  • 36Seidu
  • 40Djoco
Referee:
Mikael Lesage

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamClermont
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home13
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Clermont 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Clermont 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Éric Ebimbe (Paris Saint Germain).

  4. Post update

    Saif-Eddine Khaoui (Clermont) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Salis Abdul Samed.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Clermont. Jonathan Iglesias replaces Johan Gastien.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Nuno Mendes replaces Julian Draxler.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain).

  9. Post update

    Salis Abdul Samed (Clermont) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Nathan Bitumazala replaces Presnel Kimpembe because of an injury.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi replaces Kylian Mbappé.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Tell (Clermont) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Salis Abdul Samed.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Clermont. Conceded by Marquinhos.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).

  15. Post update

    Salis Abdul Samed (Clermont) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Clermont. Jordan Tell replaces Jodel Dossou.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Clermont. Jean-Claude Billong replaces Florent Ogier.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Éric Ebimbe replaces Idrissa Gueye.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thilo Kehrer replaces Achraf Hakimi.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Saif-Eddine Khaoui (Clermont) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Akim Zedadka with a cross.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th September 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG55001651115
2Angers431081710
3Clermont52219908
4Lorient52217708
5Marseille32108537
6Nice32108086
7Lens41307526
8Rennes412134-15
9Lyon412157-25
10Lille5122711-45
11Montpellier41129904
12Nantes41123304
13Strasbourg411268-24
14Monaco411235-24
15Metz403168-23
16Saint-Étienne403157-23
17Reims403146-23
18Brest402259-42
19Bordeaux402239-62
20Troyes401337-41
View full French Ligue 1 table

