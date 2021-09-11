German Bundesliga
B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen3B DortmundBorussia Dortmund4

Bayer Leverkusen 3-4 Borussia Dortmund: Erling Braut Haaland helps Dortmund come from behind

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Donyell Malen
Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Donyell Malen celebrate Dortmund's winner in front of the fans

Erling Braut Haaland's brace helped Borussia Dortmund come from behind three times to claim a thrilling Bundesliga victory at Bayer Leverkusen.

Haaland, who also grabbed an assist, cancelled out Florian Wirtz's opener with a towering header and later scored the winner from the penalty spot.

In a frantic encounter, Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick and French winger Moussa Diaby scored for Leverkusen.

But goals from Haaland, Julian Brandt and Raphael Guerreiro saved Dortmund.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham had a goal ruled out for Dortmund shortly before half-time and Schick capitalised to put Leverkusen in the driving seat going into the break.

But Leverkusen's lead lasted only minutes into the second half as Brandt controlled Haaland's pass with his heel before firing into the roof of the net.

Six minutes later, Diaby's long-range strike made it 3-2 to the hosts, but Guerreiro's superb free-kick once again brought Dortmund level.

Marco Reus was eventually awarded a penalty when he was struck in the face by the arm of Odilon Kossounou and Haaland kept his cool to slot in the winner for Dortmund in the 77th minute.

Line-ups

B Leverkusen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 30FrimpongBooked at 70mins
  • 6KossounouBooked at 75mins
  • 4Tah
  • 5Bakker
  • 10DemirbaySubstituted forBellarabiat 79'minutes
  • 8Andrich
  • 19DiabyBooked at 86mins
  • 27WirtzBooked at 60mins
  • 7Sampaio FilhoSubstituted forAdliat 63'minutes
  • 14SchickSubstituted forAlarioat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Retsos
  • 11Amiri
  • 13Alario
  • 22Sinkgraven
  • 25Palacios
  • 31Adli
  • 38Bellarabi
  • 40Lunev

B Dortmund

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Kobel
  • 24MeunierBooked at 20mins
  • 34PongracicSubstituted forHummelsat 84'minutes
  • 16Akanji
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 22BellinghamSubstituted forWolfat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 28WitselSubstituted forMalenat 65'minutes
  • 8Dahoud
  • 19Brandt
  • 11Reus
  • 9HaalandBooked at 60mins

Substitutes

  • 15Hummels
  • 18Moukoko
  • 20Carvalho
  • 21Malen
  • 30Passlack
  • 35Hitz
  • 36Knauff
  • 39Wolf
  • 42Gurpuz
Referee:
Daniel Siebert
Attendance:
17,605

Match Stats

Home TeamB LeverkusenAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home11
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3, Borussia Dortmund 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3, Borussia Dortmund 4.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Robert Andrich.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Robert Andrich.

  5. Booking

    Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund).

  7. Post update

    Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Reus.

  9. Post update

    Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Alario (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marius Wolf replaces Jude Bellingham because of an injury.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Mats Hummels.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).

  14. Post update

    Robert Andrich (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Booking

    Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mats Hummels replaces Marin Pongracic.

  19. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).

  20. Post update

    Florian Wirtz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

