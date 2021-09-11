Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Dapo Afolayan has scored five goals for Bolton since making a permanent switch from West Ham in the summer

Bolton and Ipswich have condemned a video appearing to show a Blues fan aiming "discriminatory and hateful comments" at Dapo Afolayan.

The Bolton forward, 24, scored twice in their 5-2 win at Ipswich on Saturday.

It comes less than a week after Bolton reported abusive comments towards Elias Kachunga to the police.

In a statement, Ipswich said they were "conducting a thorough investigation" and had "made the relevant authorities aware, including the police".

"Ipswich Town Football Club does not tolerate discrimination of any kind and will not hesitate to take strong, but appropriate, action," the statement said. external-link

Bolton said on Twitter: "We're disgusted to have learned of discriminatory and hateful comments directed at Dapo Afolayan in a video that appears to have been filmed by an Ipswich fan during today's game.

"We show our full support to Dapo and commend the direct approach to taking action by Ipswich Town."