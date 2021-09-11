Italian Serie A
NapoliNapoli2JuventusJuventus1

Napoli 2-1 Juventus: Juve remain without a win this season

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Matteo Politano
Matteo Politano's equaliser for Napoli had come from an error by Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny

Juventus remain without a victory this season after they lost to Napoli in the side's first game since Cristiano Ronaldo left for Manchester United.

Ronaldo, who helped Juventus win Serie A twice in three seasons, rejoined United in a £12.8m deal on transfer deadline day and scored twice for them in Saturday's 4-1 win over Newcastle.

In Ronaldo's absence, ex-Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata gave Juve an early lead, but goals from Matteo Politano and Kalidou Koulibaly helped Napoli come from behind to win.

Koulibaly's winner came with five minutes to go after an error from Moise Kean, playing for Juventus for the first time since completing a two-year loan move from Everton.

Kean had only been on the pitch for three minutes and nearly scored an own goal with a misplaced header from a corner before Koulibaly converted the rebound, after goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny could only parry Kean's header.

Juventus, who came fourth in 2020-21, have only picked up one point from their opening three Serie A matches.

Napoli are top of the league with nine points from three games, although they will lose top spot if Lazio, Roma, Inter Milan or AC Milan win on Sunday.

Napoli play away at Leicester City in their Europa League opener on Thursday but may be without Italy striker Lorenzo Insigne after he injured himself while taking a corner and had to be replaced.

Line-ups

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 25Ospina
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 44Manolas
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 6Mário RuiSubstituted forMalcuitat 90'minutes
  • 8Ruiz
  • 99Zambo Anguissa
  • 7ElmasBooked at 31minsSubstituted forOunasat 45'minutes
  • 21PolitanoSubstituted forLozanoat 72'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 9OsimhenSubstituted forPetagnaat 90'minutes
  • 24InsigneSubstituted forZielinskiat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Malcuit
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 11Lozano
  • 12Marfella
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 16Idasiak
  • 20Zielinski
  • 33Ounas
  • 37Petagna
  • 59Zanoli

Juventus

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3Chiellini
  • 17PellegriniSubstituted forde Ligtat 57'minutes
  • 14McKennieSubstituted forRamseyat 72'minutes
  • 27LocatelliBooked at 45mins
  • 25Rabiot
  • 20Bernardeschi
  • 9MorataSubstituted forKeanat 82'minutes
  • 44Kulusevski

Substitutes

  • 4de Ligt
  • 8Ramsey
  • 18Kean
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 36Perin
  • 45de Winter
  • 46Malvano
  • 47Miretti
Referee:
Massimiliano Irrati

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home25
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home13
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Napoli 2, Juventus 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Napoli 2, Juventus 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Napoli. David Ospina tries a through ball, but Hirving Lozano is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Kevin Malcuit replaces Mário Rui.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Andrea Petagna replaces Victor Osimhen.

  8. Booking

    Hirving Lozano (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Hirving Lozano (Napoli).

  10. Post update

    Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz following a fast break.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Napoli 2, Juventus 1. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Giorgio Chiellini.

  15. Post update

    Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Moise Kean (Juventus).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kostas Manolas (Napoli).

  18. Post update

    Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Moise Kean replaces Álvaro Morata.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th September 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli33006249
2Lazio22009276
3Inter Milan22007166
4Roma22007166
5AC Milan22005146
6Atalanta31202115
7Udinese21105234
8Bologna21103214
9Sassuolo21103214
10Fiorentina311134-14
11Empoli310235-23
12Venezia310226-43
13Sampdoria201101-11
14Juventus301235-21
15Cagliari201136-31
16Spezia201138-51
17Torino200224-20
18Hellas Verona200236-30
19Salernitana200227-50
20Genoa200216-50
View full Italian Serie A table

