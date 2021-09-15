Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Europa League, Aberdeen, Henry McLeish
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
No decision had been made on who will captain Celtic in Callum McGregor's absence against Real Betis late on Wednesday. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Celtic's 2003 Uefa Cup final defat by Porto in Seville "still rankles", says the club's then manager Martin O'Neill. (Sun)
The memories of Celtic's 2003 showpiece appearance and the achievements of former boss O'Neill are not lost on incumbent Ange Postecoglou as he prepares to take on Europa League opponents Real Betis in Seville on Thursday. (Record)
Though new Celtic striker Giorgios Giakoumakis will not feature against Betis, the Greek could make his debut for the club either this weekend of next. (Sun)
Neither Betis nor Celtic will be in their traditional green and white colours and will play in change kits instead on Thursday. (Record)
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wishes "more than anything" that his former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier could be at Thursday's Europa League meeting with Lyon, a club the late Frenchman also coached. (Sun)
Former Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has made the Lyon squad for the match at Ibrox, despite suggestions he would not be involved. (Herald - subscription required)
Gerrard is confident he has enough in his squad for Rangers to make an impact in this season's Europa League but warns Lyon are the best side they have faced yet. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Rangers captain James Tavernier hopes the Ibrox side can continue to be a side European teams do not want to face. (Herald - subscription required)
Marley Watkins is confident Aberdeen will hit top form, despite a six-match winless run. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Aberdeen midfielder Scott Brown, 36 can play until he his 40, says his former Celtic and Scotland boss Gordon Strachan. (Evening Express - subscription required)
Former first minister Henry McLeish has questioned why Celtic, Rangers and the 35 other clubs in the SPFL are not involved in a review of the league organised by Aberdeen, Dundee, Dundee United, Hearts and Hibernian. (Record)