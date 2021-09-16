Hungary Women v Scotland Women

Women's World Cup Qualifying
Scotland captain Rachel Corsie
Scotland captain Rachel Corsie will win her 124th cap in Budapest
Captain Rachel Corsie is targeting maximum points from Scotland's opening two 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

Under new head coach Pedro Martinez Losa, the Scots begin their campaign in Hungary on Friday before hosting the Faroe Islands next Tuesday.

And Corsie knows the importance of getting off to a fast start before meeting top seeds Spain and Ukraine.

"If we are being honest, we feel that in the two games we need to take six points," said the defender.

"If we take anything less than that, it is of course mathematically not a disaster, but given the expectations we put on one another and the standards that we believe we should have, then six points is what we need to aim for and make sure that we get.

"We feel we are in a position where we have a great chance and that's largely because we believe in one another and believe in the process and finding a way to get the results we are going to need.

"But equally Ukraine will certainly be difficult and so will Hungary, particularly away from home."

'It is amazing to play at the national stadium'

Scotland have lost Caroline Weir, Lisa Evans and Lucy Graham from Martinez Losa's first squad, with Lizzie Arnott, Rachel Boyle and uncapped Glasgow City defender Jenna Clark called up as a replacements.

Arsenal skipper Kim Little has retired from international football at the age of 31 after 140 appearances and 59 goals.

Corsie is also looking forward to playing at Hampden and reckons making the national stadium home or this campaign sends a "really huge message".

"The way people perceive the game will grow massively and that will naturally bring in more fans," added the Kansas City skipper.

"We already have a great support behind us, but to enjoy and experience that at Hampden in this campaign will be a big factor in ensuring we get the results that we believe we can get.

"It is amazing to play at the national stadium. It sends a really huge message and I really believe the country will support us."

