Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Salah is the fifth fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals in terms of games played

Mohamed Salah became the 30th player to score 100 Premier League goals when he struck against Leeds United on Sunday.

Liverpool's Salah reached his century of goals in his side's 3-0 win at Elland Road to join an elite list of players who have lit up the Premier League stage.

Only four men have reached the milestone in fewer appearances.

"Mo's record is crazy," said Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

"He is still hungry and I don't know how many records he can break. Since he joined us he has been the perfect player - a top-class player."

Now, can you name the other 29 players to have achieved the feat?

We've given you a clue for each one, giving you their total and the clubs for whom they scored the goals.

You have five minutes. Good luck.

Can you name the players with 100 Premier League goals? How to play Score: 0 / 29 05:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 29 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 Give up!