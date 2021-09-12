Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid5Celta VigoCelta Vigo2

Real Madrid 5-2 Celta Vigo: Benzema hat-trick seals win on Bernabeu return

Karim Benzema celebrates
Karim Benzema's hat-trick was his first since April 2019

Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid twice came from behind to beat Celta Vigo in their first match at the Bernabeu in 560 days.

Benzema scored either side of a Franco Cervi strike after Santi Mina had given the visitors the lead on four minutes.

Vinicius Junior added a third for Real before teenager Eduardo Camavinga scored six minutes into his debut.

Benzema sealed his hat-trick with an 87th-minute goal as Carlo Ancelotti's side moved top of La Liga.

Despite ongoing construction work, 30,000 supporters were welcomed back to the Bernabeu as Los Blanco played their first match there since beating Barcelona in El Clasico on 1 March 2020.

The victory moves Real to the top of the table on goals scored, level on points with Valencia and Atletico Madrid.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 3Militão
  • 6NachoBooked at 32mins
  • 35GutiérrezSubstituted forMarceloat 89'minutes
  • 15Valverde
  • 10ModricSubstituted forAsensioat 79'minutes
  • 14Casemiro
  • 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 55minsSubstituted forRodrygoat 89'minutes
  • 7E HazardSubstituted forCamavingaat 66'minutes
  • 9Benzema

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 17Vázquez
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Camavinga
  • 26López Andúgar
  • 27Blanco

Celta Vigo

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Dituro
  • 2Mallo
  • 4AraújoBooked at 63mins
  • 24MurilloBooked at 43minsSubstituted forAidooat 89'minutes
  • 17Galán Gil
  • 14TapiaSubstituted forBeltránat 45'minutes
  • 23MéndezSubstituted forSolariat 52'minutesBooked at 63mins
  • 6D Suárez
  • 11CerviSubstituted forNolitoat 63'minutes
  • 10Iago Aspas
  • 22Mina LorenzoSubstituted forGalhardo do Nascimento Rochaat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Yokuslu
  • 7Galhardo do Nascimento Rocha
  • 8Beltrán
  • 9Nolito
  • 13Blanco
  • 15Aidoo
  • 16Baeza
  • 19Fontán
  • 20Vázquez
  • 21Solari
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez
Attendance:
19,874

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamCelta Vigo
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home15
Away11
Shots on Target
Home11
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 5, Celta Vigo 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 5, Celta Vigo 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eder Militão (Real Madrid) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Denis Suárez.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Néstor Araújo.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).

  7. Post update

    Denis Suárez (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Celta Vigo. Joseph Aidoo replaces Jeison Murillo.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Rodrygo replaces Vinícius Júnior.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Marcelo replaces Miguel Gutiérrez.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Real Madrid 5, Celta Vigo 2. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  12. Post update

    Penalty Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior draws a foul in the penalty area.

  13. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Denis Suárez (Celta Vigo) after a foul in the penalty area.

  14. Post update

    Miguel Gutiérrez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Augusto Solari (Celta Vigo).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Néstor Araújo.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Luka Modric.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fran Beltrán (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by Nacho.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 12th September 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid4310136710
2Valencia431092710
3Atl Madrid431074310
4Real Sociedad43016429
5Ath Bilbao42204138
6Sevilla32105147
7Barcelona32107437
8Mallorca42113307
9Osasuna412146-25
10Rayo Vallecano41125504
11Villarreal30302203
12Levante403156-13
13Real Betis302123-12
14Elche302112-12
15Espanyol402213-22
16Cádiz402247-32
17Granada302115-42
18Celta Vigo401338-51
19Getafe300314-30
20Alavés300318-70
View full Spanish La Liga table

