Match ends, Real Madrid 5, Celta Vigo 2.
Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid twice came from behind to beat Celta Vigo in their first match at the Bernabeu in 560 days.
Benzema scored either side of a Franco Cervi strike after Santi Mina had given the visitors the lead on four minutes.
Vinicius Junior added a third for Real before teenager Eduardo Camavinga scored six minutes into his debut.
Benzema sealed his hat-trick with an 87th-minute goal as Carlo Ancelotti's side moved top of La Liga.
Despite ongoing construction work, 30,000 supporters were welcomed back to the Bernabeu as Los Blanco played their first match there since beating Barcelona in El Clasico on 1 March 2020.
The victory moves Real to the top of the table on goals scored, level on points with Valencia and Atletico Madrid.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 3Militão
- 6NachoBooked at 32mins
- 35GutiérrezSubstituted forMarceloat 89'minutes
- 15Valverde
- 10ModricSubstituted forAsensioat 79'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 55minsSubstituted forRodrygoat 89'minutes
- 7E HazardSubstituted forCamavingaat 66'minutes
- 9Benzema
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 11Asensio
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 17Vázquez
- 21Rodrygo
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 25Camavinga
- 26López Andúgar
- 27Blanco
Celta Vigo
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Dituro
- 2Mallo
- 4AraújoBooked at 63mins
- 24MurilloBooked at 43minsSubstituted forAidooat 89'minutes
- 17Galán Gil
- 14TapiaSubstituted forBeltránat 45'minutes
- 23MéndezSubstituted forSolariat 52'minutesBooked at 63mins
- 6D Suárez
- 11CerviSubstituted forNolitoat 63'minutes
- 10Iago Aspas
- 22Mina LorenzoSubstituted forGalhardo do Nascimento Rochaat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Yokuslu
- 7Galhardo do Nascimento Rocha
- 8Beltrán
- 9Nolito
- 13Blanco
- 15Aidoo
- 16Baeza
- 19Fontán
- 20Vázquez
- 21Solari
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
- Attendance:
- 19,874
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 5, Celta Vigo 2.
Post update
Attempt saved. Eder Militão (Real Madrid) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Denis Suárez.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Néstor Araújo.
Post update
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Post update
Denis Suárez (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta Vigo. Joseph Aidoo replaces Jeison Murillo.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Rodrygo replaces Vinícius Júnior.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marcelo replaces Miguel Gutiérrez.
Post update
Goal! Real Madrid 5, Celta Vigo 2. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
Penalty Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Denis Suárez (Celta Vigo) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Miguel Gutiérrez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Augusto Solari (Celta Vigo).
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Néstor Araújo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Luka Modric.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fran Beltrán (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by Nacho.
