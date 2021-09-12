Match ends, Espanyol 1, Atletico Madrid 2.
Thomas Lemar scored a dramatic injury-time winner as La Liga champions Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat newly promoted Espanyol.
The France midfielder scored in the 99th minute to give Diego Simeone's side a third victory from their opening four games.
The hosts led from the 40th minute through a Raul de Tomas looping header.
Yannick Carrasco levelled for Atletico 11 minutes from time with a brilliant solo goal before Lemar's late winner.
The 25-year-old latched onto Carrasco's flick before unleashing a shot that the weak hand of Diego Lopez was unable to keep out.
It was an underwhelming Atletico return for striker Antoine Griezmann, who was replaced by Joao Felix in the 58th minute.
Espanyol are still searching for their first victory since returning to Spain's top flight, while unbeaten Atletico went top with 10 points from a possible 12. However, they can be overtaken by city rivals Real Madrid who face Celta Vigo at 20:00 BST.
Line-ups
Espanyol
Formation 4-5-1
- 13López
- 12Gil
- 5CaleroSubstituted forRecasensat 45'minutes
- 4Cabrera
- 3Pedrosa
- 22VidalSubstituted forMelamedat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14MelendoSubstituted forBareat 58'minutes
- 10Darder
- 6Morlanes AriñoSubstituted forMorónat 58'minutes
- 23Embarba
- 11de TomásSubstituted forDimataat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Llambrich
- 7Wu
- 8Mérida Pérez
- 16Morón
- 17Vilá
- 18Dimata
- 19Vadillo
- 20Bare
- 21Melamed
- 31Recasens
- 33García
- 34García
Atl Madrid
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13Oblak
- 15Savic
- 18Felipe
- 22HermosoBooked at 31minsSubstituted forKondogbiaat 45'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 23TrippierSubstituted forLemarat 45'minutes
- 14Llorente
- 6Koke
- 21CarrascoBooked at 90mins
- 10CorreaSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 45'minutes
- 8GriezmannSubstituted forSequeiraat 58'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9SuárezSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lecomte
- 2Giménez
- 4Kondogbia
- 5de Paul
- 7Sequeira
- 11Lemar
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 16Herrera
- 19Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 24Vrsaljko
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
- Attendance:
- 15,321
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Espanyol 1, Atletico Madrid 2.
Post update
João Félix (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Leandro Cabrera (Espanyol).
Booking
João Félix (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Nicolás Melamed (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
João Félix (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nicolás Melamed (Espanyol).
Goal!
Goal! Espanyol 1, Atletico Madrid 2. Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.
Booking
Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Nicolás Melamed (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nicolás Melamed (Espanyol).
Post update
Koke (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Landry Dimata (Espanyol).
Post update
Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Landry Dimata (Espanyol).
Post update
Attempt missed. Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Koke.
Post update
Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by João Félix.
