Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ibrahimovic scored in his 24th different league season

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned from four months out injured by becoming Serie A's oldest foreign goalscorer in AC Milan's victory against Lazio.

The Swede, 39, tapped in Milan's second goal after Rafael Leao's opener.

Late on, Ibrahimovic forcefully rubbed Lucas Leiva's head and Maurizio Sarri ran onto the pitch to remonstrate, earning the Lazio coach a red card.

Roma boss Jose Mourinho's 1,000 game in management ended in victory after an injury-time winner against Sassuolo.

Stephan El Shaarawy scored in the 92nd minute to maintain his side's 100% record this season and Roma are top of the table ahead of Milan and Napoli on goal difference.

At 39 years and 344 days old, Ibrahimovic surpassed Bruno Alves' record as the oldest foreign player to net in Italy's top flight.

The former Manchester United, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Juventus striker had been out since May because of a knee injury but has now scored in 24 different league seasons, dating back to the 1998-99 Swedish league.

"Ibrahimovic never gets old and he has great passion, a fire burning inside him," said Milan coach Stefano Pioli.

"He competes to win, he always trains to the maximum and he does so with pleasure. When you are like that you do not feel the years go by."

Milan face Premier League side Liverpool in their opening Champions League group stage game on Wednesday.

Sarri was unhappy with Ibrahimovic's actions against his midfielder Lucas