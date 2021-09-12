Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Everton will get a clear run at signing Rangers full-back Nathan Patterson in the next transfer window as rivals Liverpool won't bid for the 19-year-old, who is valued at over £10m by the Ibrox club. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson reckons 38-year-old captain Craig Gordon can keep his first-team place in goals for up to four more years. (Scotsman) external-link

Craig Gordon says that seeing global sports superstars like Gianluigi Buffon and Tom Brady playing at a high level into their forties is inspiring him to keep performing well for Hearts and Scotland. (Herald) external-link

Hibernian manager Jack Ross reckons goalkeeper Matt Macey is helping fans forget about the heroics of former stopper Ofir Marciano. (Scottish Sun) external-link

New Celtic defender Carl Starfelt vows to push through "difficult moments", with the Sweden international saying he feels "more secure for every game". (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is unsure if Connor Goldson will be available for Thursday's Europa League meeting with Lyon, with the defender self-isolating and missing Saturday's win at St Johnstone. (Daily Record) external-link