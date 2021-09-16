Wales v Kazakhstan Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Wales finished in third spot in their Euro qualifying group, missing out on a play-off berth due to an inferior head-to-head record with Northern Ireland, which was settled on away goals.

Women's World Cup qualifier: Wales v Kazakhstan Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Friday, 17 September Kick-off: 19:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, full commentary on MW and DAB on BBC Radio Wales, live streaming on Cymru Fyw and live (text and watch) coverage on the BBC Sport website

Wales manager Gemma Grainger says her side believe they can qualify for their first major finals as they target a spot at the 2023 World Cup.

Wales start their qualifying campaign with Kazakhstan visiting Llanelli as Grainger prepares for her first competitive match as Wales manager.

"We have a four-year plan and that includes the European Championships, but for now all our attention is on the World Cup," Grainger explained.

"We want to qualify and to compete."

Wales are hoping to reach at least a play-off spot and captain Sophie Ingle says it is important the side are ready to make a fast start in a qualification group also featuring Estonia - who Wales visit on Tuesday, 21 September - Greece, Slovenia and the top seeded side, France.

The expectation will be that Wales begin with victories in their opening two matches and Ingle wants the team to relish that pressure.

"We embrace the pressure and we expect it as well, these are two teams ranked below us," Ingle told BBC Sport Wales.

"We will fully respect their strengths, but we have to focus on our squad and expect two wins.

"It is tough to play against a side with a low-block who put 11 players behind the ball, but we work on it in training.

"We believe this can be the campaign where we qualify for a major finals, the squad fully believes it.

"We've been working so hard to put things right from last time round and anything we can do to achieve our best, we are trying to do that."

TEAM NEWS

Wales have an almost fully fit squad to choose from as they prepare for the visit of Kazakhstan before travelling to Estonia.

Leicester City's Hannah Cain, who has switched her allegiances from England, has been forced to withdraw from the squad due to injury, but Wales have no new injury concerns.

Morgan Rogers, who has captained Wales at youth level, has been called-up as a replacement for Cain.

Midfielders Angharad James and Jess Fishlock have both been able to make the trip from the USA where they play their club football, while star performers like Natasha Harding, Hayley Ladd and Rachel Rowe are also available.

Boss Grainger admits having a virtually fully fit squad to choose from is a nice and unusual position to be in, though it is Wales' 12th player, the fans, she is most excited about performing in front of.

Fans will return for Wales' game with Kazakhstan for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

"That's the most exciting thing for me," Grainger added.

"I went to the Wales men's game with Estonia and hearing 21,000 fans singing the anthem, I can honestly say I've never experienced a feeling like that in a football stadium, it was special and it excites me, having the fans at the game can play a huge part in our success.

"It is going to be so nice to have the fans in the stadium again and also our friends and family."

MOST RECENT MEETING

Wales 1-0 Kazakhstan (World Cup qualifier, 24 November, 2017)