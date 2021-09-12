Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Sol Solomon has scored five goals in his last four appearances

Jersey Bulls have progressed to the second qualifying round of the FA Vase after a 3-0 win over Tooting Bec.

The islanders, who have now won 42 of their 43 competitive matches, took the lead when top-scorer Sol Solomon converted a 24th-minute free-kick.

Solomon was involved in the second just before half time as his delivery was converted by Kieran Lester.

Jersey created more chances after the break but had to wait until Jay Giles' 89th-minute goal to seal the win.

They will take on Southern Counties East League Premier Division side Crowborough Athletic at Springfield in the second qualifying round on 25 September.