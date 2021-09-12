Paul Wotton's side have won just one of their six league games this season

Truro City manager Paul Wotton has criticised his players after a 1-0 loss at home to Beaconsfield Town.

The White Tigers dominated the match however Toby Little's goal midway through the first half proved to be decisive as Truro slipped to 19th place in Southern League Premier South.

"We've been dominating the game, but we're too nice," Wotton said.

"Players aren't playing at their full potential and at this level that lets you down," he added to BBC Cornwall.

"We've had 22 corners, I think we had 11 shots on target, their keeper's been magnificent, but we haven't won.

"There's no excuses, we're having a tough time at the minute and we're going to have to come out of it, and the only way to come out of it is to kick and fight and bite and scratch.

"I've got players in the team who aren't doing that, and that's up to me to change it."

Truro have won just once in the league this season - a 3-1 victory at Salisbury City almost a month ago and have slipped to back-to-back league defeats.

"I sound like an idiot coming on here and just repeating myself, 'we dominated, we dominated', well I'd rather not dominate and win 1-0, so things have got to change and that's up to me to do it," Wotton added to BBC Radio Cornwall.

"I feel a little bit let down by a few players today, but we've done more than enough to win three games of football.

"It's not a time to feel sorry for yourself, people have got to step up now and get on with it and fight your way out of it, but whether we've got the lads for a fight or not I'm not sure, so I'll soon find out."