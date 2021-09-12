Pity the television editor who had to reduce the Edinburgh derby highlights to a few short minutes, for this was a frenetic game that you didn't want to end. It was a relentless joust with 30 attempts on goal, some of them repelled by world-class saves by Craig Gordon and Matt Macey, the impassable giants between the sticks.

A point apiece was a fair enough result because for every attempt by Gary Mackay-Steven, Liam Boyce and Josh Ginnelly for Hearts, there were others for Martin Boyle, Kevin Nisbet and Kyle Magennis for Hibs, for every excellent Gordon save there was another from Macey.

In recent years we have endured more than enjoyed some of these games, but this was a contest of an altogether different kind. Two confident teams who went on the attack with ambition and wit rather than just lung-busting passion.

This was a pressurised occasion but there was a carefree air to it that made it absorbing. Two clubs in a good place, both up towards the top of the league and doing their stuff in a stadium that buzzed from the first minute to last.

It was toe-to-toe from the get-go - and it was fun, an antidote to some of the grim stuff the Scottish game has had to deal with away from the pitch over the last month.

But then you go along to Tynecastle on Sunday and you're reminded of football's essential brilliance. Two sets of players, one raucous stadium. No goals and no winner, but a tussle that put a smile on the face. A touch madcap and all the better for it.

From cack-handed moves to shrewd signings

Hibs are second in the Premiership and Hearts are third. The fact that Jack Ross' team are where they are is not a great surprise given that they finished a clear third last campaign.

The early season form from Robbie Neilson's players is a bit more of an eye-opener and Sunday was another piece of evidence to support the case that the dog days of recent seasons are behind them. Not just their hopeless performances and terrible signings in the year of their enforced demotion to the Championship, but also some of the weak stuff they produced while they were there, albeit as eventual champions.

Hearts got knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Brora Rangers in March. Only three of the team that started that embarrassing evening were on the field from the beginning on Sunday.

Of the new guys, Beni Baningime brought some control and anticipation of danger in the heart of the midfield, Ben Woodburn (only just in the door) was creatively outstanding and Barrie McKay brought energy from the bench.

A club that had almost become addicted to making cack-handed moves in the transfer market now looks to have got some key appointments right. As a team, they looked more balanced, more organised, more entertaining, pacier and happier. The challenge for them now is to keep it that way.

Hibs midfielder Alex Gogic, not renowned for his scoring touch, went close with a powerful shot

Neilson, himself, was under the microscope of the harshest Hearts supporters. They're not willing him to fail, but they'll be ready to react if he does. That's 10 games Neilson's side have played in all competitions and they've won seven, drawn one and lost one.

They're only one point behind Rangers and are only behind Hibs on goal difference. They've won three of their five games in the league. Last time they were in the Premiership they won four from 30.

Two of those four victories in 2019-20 came against Hibs, fleeting and ultimately meaningless moments of feelgood amid a mountain of dross. What they're doing in the early games of this season is settling into a more convincing collective, not a flaky crew like the different incarnations we've seen over the last number of years. It seems a long time ago since Marcel Langer, Donis Avdijaj and Joel Pereira were cutting about the place.

Hibs went into this without Jake Doyle-Hayes and Jamie Murphy (short-term losses) and Christian Doidge (a long-term absentee), and yet they carved out terrific moments of their own. Even Alex Gogic was lashing shots on goal in that second half. It was that type of game.

Ross smiled about it all later on. He wanted three points, but he was happy with one, and happier still that his team carried on their unbeaten run in the league. In all competitions they've lost only one of 10 matches. Like their Edinburgh neighbours, they have momentum. The big Glasgow two could have their hands full for the rest of the season. Celtic, of course, have already been beaten at Tynecastle.

It's been 15 years since the Edinburgh pair finished in the top four of the Premiership in the same season. You don't want to speak too soon, but, with the quality they both have, Sunday gave you the impression that something is stirring in the capital on two fronts at last.