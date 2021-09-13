Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Caroline Weir has scored 13 goals in 79 appearances for Scotland

Women's World Cup qualifying: Hungary v Scotland Venue: Hidegkuti Nandor Stadion Date: Friday, 17 September Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland have lost midfielders Caroline Weir and Lucy Graham to injury for this month's World Cup qualifiers.

Rangers forward Lizzie Arnot and Rachael Boyle of Hibernian have been called up as replacements.

Scotland visit Hungary on Friday and are at home to the Faroe Islands four days later.

The squad was already without the vastly experienced Kim Little, with the Arsenal captain calling time on her international career.

Former Arsenal and Bordeaux manager Pedro Martinez Losa begins his Scotland reign in Budapest, having been announced as Shelley Kerr's successor in July.

The Spaniard has stuck with a familiar group but losing Manchester City's Weir on the back of Little's announcement is a setback, with those two the only non-England players to represent Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics.

Arnot and Boyle, who can also play at full-back, each have 37 caps.

After failing to qualify for next year's European Championship, the Scots are hoping to make it back-to-back World Cup finals appearances by progressing from a group that includes top seeds Spain and Ukraine.

The nine group winners qualify directly for the 2023 tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

All of the runners-up will contest play-off matches to determine the two remaining direct spots, as well as one place at a further inter-confederations play-off.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Alexander (Glasgow City), Cumings (Charlton), Fife (Rangers)

Defenders: Beattie (Arsenald), Docherty (Rangers), Corsie (Kansas City), Howard (Leicester), McLauchlan (Rangers), Smith (Manchester United), Westrup (Rangers)

Midfielders: Arthur (Aston Villa), Boyle (Hibernian), Evans (West Ham), Grimshaw (AC Milan), Hanson (Manchester United), Kerr (Rangers), Robertson (Birmingham)

Forwards: Arnot (Rangers), Clelland (Sassuolo), Cuthbert (Chelsea), Emslie (Everton), Ross (Rangers), Thomas (Manchester United)