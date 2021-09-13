Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

This is the first Women's Champions League to have group stages. It previously went straight into knockout rounds

Last season's Women's Champions League finalists Chelsea have been drawn with Wolfsburg, Juventus and Servette in Group A of this season's tournament.

Arsenal are in with Barcelona, who beat Chelsea in the final, and tournament debutants Hoffenheim and Koge.

Chelsea beat Wolfsburg, who have been in five finals since 2013, in last season's quarter-final - their fifth meeting in seven seasons.

The games start on 5-6 October and end on 15-16 December.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the quarter-finals.

Chelsea qualified as WSL champions, with 2007 European champions Arsenal finishing in second spot.

Lyon, who had won five Champions Leagues in a row until last season, are in Group D with Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid are in their first season in the tournament under their current name and are in Group B with Paris St-Germain, Breidablik and Kharkiv.

Group A:CHELSEA, Wolfsburg, Juventus, Servette

Group B: Paris St-Germain, Breidablik, Real Madrid, Kharkiv

Group C: Barcelona, ARSENAL, Hoffenheim, Koge

Group D: Bayern Munich, Lyon, Hacken, Benfica