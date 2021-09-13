Last updated on .From the section Wales

Forward Hannah Cain played for Sheffield FC and Everton before joining Leicester City

Hannah Cain has been forced to withdraw from the Wales squad for the opening World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Estonia.

The Football Association of Wales says she is injured, but has not given any further details.

Cardiff City Ladies forward Morgan Rogers has joined up with the squad for her first senior team call-up.

Cain, 22, had been in line for a first Wales cap after switching her allegiances from England.

The former Everton forward played for Wales Under-17s in 2014 before representing England Under-17s, Under-19s and Under-21s.

She had opted though to return for Wales who host Kazakhstan on 17 September at Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli, before an away match in Estonia on 21 September.