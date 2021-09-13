Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Cavani has made just one appearance for Manchester United this season

Edinson Cavani will miss Manchester United's opening Champions League game against Young Boys on Tuesday with a "minor injury", but Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in the travelling squad.

Uruguay striker Cavani picked up the knock in training in the build-up to Saturday's 4-1 win over Newcastle.

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Cavani will be sidelined for a "week or so".

Nineteen-year-old Anthony Elanga is included in the 22-man squad, alongside 21-year-old goalkeeper Matej Kovar.

Portugal forward Ronaldo, who scored twice at the weekend on his first game back for the club, has been named in the squad for his first Champions League trip with the Reds since featuring in the 2009 final, in which they were beaten 2-0 by Barcelona.

Manchester United travelling squad

De Gea, Heaton, Kovar, Bailly, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Varane, Wan-Bissaka; Fernandes, Fred, Lingard, Mata, Matic, Pogba, Sancho, Van de Beek; Elanga, Greenwood, Martial, Ronaldo.