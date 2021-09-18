Match ends, FC Bayern München 7, VfL Bochum 1848 0.
Bayern Munich cruised to an emphatic 7-0 victory over VfL Bochum to move to the top of the German Bundesliga.
Joshua Kimmich scored twice after Leroy Sane hit an excellent free-kick to begin the rout.
Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting also got on the scoresheet as Vasilis Lampropoulos put through his own net.
Bayern were playing in a dark green Oktoberfest kit, their fourth different shirt this season.
Victory was all-but assured at half-time when Bochum centre-back Lampropoulos converted into his own goal to hand the hosts a 4-0 lead at the Allianz Arena.
The thrashing takes Bayern's goal tally to 20 after their opening five games of the season, although Wolfsburg can move back to the top of the table if they beat Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 44StanisicBooked at 52minsSubstituted forSarrat 62'minutes
- 4Süle
- 21Hernández
- 19DaviesSubstituted forRichardsat 45'minutes
- 6KimmichSubstituted forNianzouat 72'minutes
- 8Goretzka
- 7Gnabry
- 25Müller
- 10SanéSubstituted forSabitzerat 62'minutes
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Upamecano
- 3Richards
- 5Pavard
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 18Sabitzer
- 20Sarr
- 23Nianzou
- 26Ulreich
- 42Musiala
VfL Bochum 1848
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Riemann
- 16StafylidisBooked at 35minsSubstituted forBockhornat 58'minutes
- 24Lampropoulos
- 37Bella Kotchap
- 3Soares
- 8Losilla
- 23Tesche
- 27PantovicSubstituted forAntwi-Adjeiat 74'minutes
- 20RexhbecajSubstituted forLöwenat 57'minutes
- 17Holtmann
- 40PolterSubstituted forGanvoulaat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Masovic
- 5Decarli
- 6Osterhage
- 7Blum
- 11Bockhorn
- 21Esser
- 22Antwi-Adjei
- 35Ganvoula
- 38Löwen
- Referee:
- Tobias Welz
- Attendance:
- 25,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home15
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 7, VfL Bochum 1848 0.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Goal FC Bayern München 7-0 VfL Bochum 1848.
Post update
Offside, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.
Post update
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Armel Bella Kotchap (VfL Bochum 1848).
Post update
Foul by Omar Richards (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Christopher Antwi-Adjei (VfL Bochum 1848) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 7, VfL Bochum 1848 0. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.
Post update
Foul by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Robert Tesche (VfL Bochum 1848) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Silvère Ganvoula (VfL Bochum 1848) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Danilo Soares.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Bochum 1848. Christopher Antwi-Adjei replaces Milos Pantovic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Silvère Ganvoula (VfL Bochum 1848) with an attempt from very close range is too high. Assisted by Gerrit Holtmann with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Tanguy Nianzou replaces Joshua Kimmich.
