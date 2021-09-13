Last updated on .From the section Football

Paul Pogba put in a great performance onstage with some big names this weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on his return to Old Trafford and some other stuff also happened in the world of football.

Aside from all the noise about the second coming of Ronaldo at Manchester United, injured Harvey Elliott made a young lad's day who happened to be sharing a hospital ward with him, Fran Kirby returned in style and Paul Pogba was on-stage at Parklife.

Here are just a few of the best tweets from the weekend's football.

1. The perfect return

Manchester United re-signed Cristiano Ronaldo recently (in case you missed the news) and it seems as if his contract must have included an agreement that the club must post about him every 20 minutes.

To be fair, he's already started to deliver on the pitch. His first match at Old Trafford was quite a successful one, with two goals in a 4-1 win over Newcastle.

The whole thing must have been comfortingly familiar for United fans.

It turns out though that even a player of his quality still suffers nerves though.

Meanwhile, not such a happy return for another Old Trafford legend, Steve Bruce. At least he'll always be able to say that he was there for the 'most illegally streamed match ever'.

2. Paul Pogba is a man for the big stage

Paul Pogba also had another good game for Manchester United, bagging two assists to make it seven in four games so fat this season.

He followed that by travelling to Parklife to appear on stage with Burna Boy.

3. Kirby enthusiasm

Chelsea v Everton was this weekend's televised match from the Women's Super League on BBC One. Chelsea won 4-0 and Fran Kirby opened her account for the season with this absolute pearler.

4. Classy from Elliott

The football world watched through their fingers as 18-year-old Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliot had to be taken off the field on a stretcher on Sunday during their 3-0 win at Leeds, after suffering a horrific looking ankle injury.

The young lad didn't hesitate to update fans as he was taken to hospital.

And there was a touching story about how he made one young fan's day when he arrived at the ward.

5. The 100 club

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah's goal against Leeds was his 100th in the Premier League. He is the fifth-fastest player to reach that milestone.

Over in the WSL, Vivianne Miedema reached 100 Arsenal goals in 110 games last week.

6. It'll never catch on…

Does this new innovation in the United States spell the end for mascots? Might they be all be replaced by holograms in the future? We've only just got Gunnersaurus back after he was made redundant!

7. The new Leeds documentary looks good…

Marcelo Bielsa is not famously a reserved man. To be honest, I'm heartened to see that this video of a Leeds fan sharing a lift with the gaffer in excruciating silence does nothing to undo that image. I would expect nothing less.

8. The tiny football car is…back?

No one had their minds on football on Saturday evening as 18-year-old Briton Emma Radacanu won the US Open.

It seemed like the whole football world wanted to try and join in - even that little car from Euro 2020 started touting for work.

And Marcus Rashford even bemoaned the schedule clash with Match of The Day.

9. Simeone time

After the dramatic way that La Liga was wrapped up on the final day of last season, it looks like Atletico still love leaving it late.

10. In the line of fire

And, finally, we can report, from the bleeding edge of football technology and innovation, that line-up videos are a thing now.