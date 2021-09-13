Last updated on .From the section Irish

Josh Kelly is starting his recovery after breaking a bone in his foot

Ballymena United pair Josh Kelly and David Parkhouse face lengthy spells on the sidelines after sustaining serious injures.

Midfielder Kelly will be out for up to three months after breaking a foot bone in Friday's defeat at Glentoran.

A scan has revealed that new signing Parkhouse fractured a knee and sustained ligament damage against Warrenpoint last month.

Ballymena visit Annagh United in their League Cup opener on Tuesday night.

"Sometimes if you don't have bad luck then you've no luck at all, and again we're facing some challenge to our luck already this season," United boss David Jeffrey told the club website.

"It is wholly unfortunate when putting together a squad, and the investment we made in both players - David coming in new and Josh, who has very quickly established his place in midfield.

"It is difficult for us and the players to face these setbacks so early in the season. But, as we always say, injury to one gives opportunity to others and so we step up as a group, we continue to work hard together and hopefully both men will be back soon."