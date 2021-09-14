Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Jersey Bulls are the competition's top scorers so far with 19 goals in three matches

BBC Sport will broadcast the FA Cup second round qualifying match between Sutton Common Rovers and Jersey Bulls on Saturday, 18 September.

The tie between eighth-tier Rovers and ninth-tier Bulls will be available to watch on the Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app from 12:30 BST.

Both sides look to progress to the third qualifying round for the first time.

The first round proper begins after the fourth qualifying round.

Sutton Common, of the Isthmian League South Central Division, have already progressed further than ever before in the competition after a 3-1 win away at Cray Wanderers in the first qualifying round earlier this month.

Jersey Bulls, the first club from the island of Jersey to compete in the FA Cup, are the competition's top goalscorers this season with 19 goals in the three previous rounds.

Their impressive results so far include a club-record 10-1 win, followed by 4-0 and 5-1 victories.

Commentary comes from Conor McNamara and former Everton and Scotland forward James McFadden at the VBS Community Stadium as the FA Cup celebrates its 150th anniversary.