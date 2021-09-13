Last updated on .From the section Woking

Woking have won two of their first four games of the National League campaign, losing the other two

Woking's next two National League fixtures have been postponed because of a coronavirus case at the Surrey club.

The Cards have had one positive test in their squad and, in accordance with National League Covid policies and procedures, both games are off.

Tuesday's home game against Bromley and the visit of Chesterfield on Saturday will both be re-arranged.

New dates and kick-off times for the matches at the The Laithwaite Community Stadium are yet to be announced.