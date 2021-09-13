Chelsea v Zenit St Petersburg

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea "came out of the shadow a bit last season" to win the Champions League

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says the feeling of winning is "addictive" as they begin their Champions League title defence against Zenit St Petersburg.

The Blues beat Manchester City 1-0 in last season's final and are unbeaten in five games this season.

Midfielder N'Golo Kante and winger Christian Pulisic will miss Tuesday's game with ankle injuries - but Kante could return to face Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

"Nothing is like belief," said Tuchel.

"I reached the final the season before [with Paris St-Germain, losing to Bayern Munich] and had a feeling it was a big achievement.

"Not to do the last steps was a huge difference, but when you do the last step nothing compares.

"It really changes something for everybody. The most important [thing] is not to look back, but keep the feeling and the hunger.

"It is addictive, this game is about winning because it changes the atmosphere and feeling and gives you natural confidence."

Russian champions Zenit only picked up one point in their six Champions League games last season. Malmo and Juventus meet in the group's other game at the same time.