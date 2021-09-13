Liverpool v AC Milan: Can you name both starting XIs from the 2007 Champions League final?

Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

As Liverpool prepare to take on AC Milan in the Champions League group stage, test your knowledge of the 2007 final by naming both starting line-ups...

AC Milan v Liverpool: Can you name both starting XIs from the 2007 Champions League final?

Score: 0 / 22
05:00
You scored 0/22
Copy and share link

GK – 285 Reds appearances
How to follow Liverpool on the BBC bannerLiverpool banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport