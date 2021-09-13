Esme Morgan: England & Manchester City defender withdraws from Lionesses squad
Last updated on .From the section England
Manchester City defender Esme Morgan has withdrawn from the England squad because of a shin injury suffered in Sunday's defeat by Tottenham.
Head coach Sarina Wiegman will not be calling up a replacement.
England take on North Macedonia in the first of their Group D World Cup qualifying matches on Friday, at Southampton's St Mary's Stadium.
They then travel to Luxembourg for their second group game on Tuesday, 21 September.
It is Wiegman's first England squad since becoming manager.
