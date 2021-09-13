Last updated on .From the section African

Charles 'CK' Akonnor's last match in charge of Ghana was their 1-0 defeat in South Africa last week

Ghana's Football Association (GFA) announced on Monday that its executive council had decided to terminate the contract of Black Stars coach Charles "C.K." Akonnor and his two assistants with immediate effect.

In a statement, external-link the GFA said it had formed a committee "to find a Head Coach and Assistant Coaches for the Black Stars within the next 72 hours."

It comes just just a week after Ghana's 1-0 defeat away to South Africa in their second Group G World Cup qualifying match.

The result leaves the Black Stars third in the group on three points after the first two matches, with only the group winners advancing to the last round of qualifying.

Ghana captain Andre Ayew and Siyanda Xulu of South Africa during the 2022 World Cup qualifier in Johannesburg on 6 September

CK Akonnor, a former Ghana captain, was appointed as coach in January 2020 to replace Kwesi Appiah.

The three-member committee picked to appoint the new Ghana coach consists of Vice President Mark Addo, Upper East Regional Football Association Chairman, Alhaji Salifu Zida and Dr. Randy Abbey.

The Black Stars will take on Zimbabwe in the next round of 2022 World Cup qualifiers in October 2021.

Zimbabwe are also looking for a new coach after the sacking of Zdravko Logarusic on Sunday. It comes after the Warriors' 1-0 defeat to Ethiopia.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar says he is interested in the vacant Zimbabwe position.