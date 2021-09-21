EFL Cup
Sheff UtdSheffield United0SouthamptonSouthampton0

Sheffield United v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 18Foderingham
  • 20Bogle
  • 6Basham
  • 19Robinson
  • 3Stevens
  • 16Norwood
  • 25Guédioura
  • 15Freeman
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 14Burke
  • 9McBurnie

Substitutes

  • 4Fleck
  • 7Brewster
  • 10Sharp
  • 21Verrips
  • 23Osborn
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 35Lopata

Southampton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 44Forster
  • 43Valery
  • 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
  • 22Salisu
  • 15Perraud
  • 27Diallo
  • 6Romeu
  • 23Tella
  • 11Redmond
  • 19Djenepo
  • 18Broja

Substitutes

  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 7Long
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 10Adams
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 35Bednarek
  • 41Lewis
Referee:
John Brooks

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Nathan Tella (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).

  3. Post update

    Yan Valery (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United).

  5. Post update

    Nathan Tella (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Armando Broja (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohammed Salisu.

  8. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  9. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport