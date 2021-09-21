Sheffield United v Southampton

Nathan Tella (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Sheff UtdSheffield United0SouthamptonSouthampton0
Last updated on .From the section League Cup
Formation 4-2-3-1
Formation 4-2-3-1
Foul by Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).
Yan Valery (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United).
Nathan Tella (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).
Attempt saved. Armando Broja (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohammed Salisu.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
