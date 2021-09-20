Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Romeo Lavia (left) and Cole Palmer (right) could start for Man City against Wycombe

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says a mounting injury list means he has no choice but to field a number of young players in Tuesday's Carabao Cup third-round tie with Wycombe.

Ilkay Gundogan is the latest to require treatment, with John Stones and Aymeric Laporte sidelined.

City face Chelsea, Paris St-Germain and Liverpool away within nine days, but first the EFL Cup holders host Wycombe.

"We are going to play a few young players," said Guardiola.

"Some first-team players but some players must rest for the three games we have ahead of us. I don't have another alternative.

"A few players from the academy are going to play because we have John, Aymeric, Aleks (Zinchenko), Rodri, I think Gundogan, all of them injured.

"We will see because we don't have four or five days to prepare and to make a good selection but it is an opportunity for the academy - that's why they are there."

Guardiola said he does not know how long Rodri and Zinchenko will be out, but Stones and Laporte are already doubtful for the trip to Chelsea this weekend.

Guardiola also ruled out Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo from Tuesday's game, as they are the only players to have played every minute of every game so far this season.

Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden, Ferran Torres and Riyad Mahrez were all on the bench against Southampton on Saturday and could come into the team. Academy youngsters Luke Mbete, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Liam Delap, James McAtee and Sam Edozie are also set to come into contention for starting places.

City's goalless draw with Southampton left them fifth in the Premier League, three points behind the top three of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Wycombe are fifth in League One, with Saturday's 2-1 win over Charlton taking them to 14 points from seven matches.